Το μεγάλο όνειρο του Ριτσάρλισον είναι να ζήσει σε ένα νησί μόνο με γυναίκες!

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-coku0m3q1jk9)

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-cokt7rsidcfl)

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-cmqi3amoq841)

A banana thrown onto the pitch at Richarlison? In 2022? Where is the vitriol we had when he did kick-ups in a Premier League game? The complacency over racism in football is returning. pic.twitter.com/45LzgRgyXp