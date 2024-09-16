#TheBear star Liza Colón-Zayas, the first Latina #Emmy winner for best supporting actress in a comedy series, urges "all the Latinas who are looking at me: Keep believing, and vote. Vote for your rights." https://t.co/3itGkRBc7U pic.twitter.com/UpdiWXneMM

The ‘SHOGUN’ team’s acceptance speech for their Emmy win. “You guys greenlit a very expensive sub-titled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition… thank you” See the full winners list: https://t.co/bBIk4z709y pic.twitter.com/90hj1UPPlx

Ebon Moss-Bachrach accepts his #Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series. https://t.co/3itGkRBc7U pic.twitter.com/1Fm6FottoC — Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2024

“If ‘Baby Reindeer’ has proved anything, it’s that there's no set formula to this.” Series creator Richard Gadd accepts the #Emmy for outstanding limited series.



See the full list of tonight’s winners: https://t.co/nTEF5hSzOW pic.twitter.com/CgN4GjK7g6 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 16, 2024

Jodie Foster receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys after winning best lead actress in a limited or anthology series. https://t.co/3itGkRBc7U pic.twitter.com/86rpqDz1ws — Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2024

Το «Bear» κυριάρχησε στις κατηγορίες κωμικών ηθοποιών με τους Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jamie Lee Curtis και Jon Bernthal να κερδίζουν στις κατηγορίες τους. Το Hacks επικράτησε ως η καλύτερη κωμική σειρά και η Jean Smart κατάφερε την τρίτη της νίκη για τον ρόλο της.Το «διακρίθηκε ως η καλύτερη σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή ανθολογίας.Ακολουθεί αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές:Abbott ElementaryThe BearCurb Your EnthusiasmOnly Murders in the BuildingPalm RoyaleReservation DogsWhat We Do in the ShadowsThe CrownFalloutThe Gilded AgeThe Morning ShowMr & Mrs SmithSlow Horses3 Body ProblemJennifer Aniston – The Morning ShowCarrie Coon – The Gilded AgeMaya Erskine – Mr & Mrs SmithImelda Staunton – The CrownReese Witherspoon – The Morning ShowIdris Elba – HijackDonald Glover – Mr & Mrs SmithWalton Goggins – FalloutGary Oldman – Slow HorsesDominic West – The CrownFargoLessons in ChemistryRipleyTrue Detective: Night CountryBrie Larson – Lessons in ChemistryJuno Temple – FargoSofia Vergara – GriseldaNaomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The SwansMatt Bomer – Fellow TravelersJon Hamm – FargoTom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The SwansAndrew Scott – RipleyStephen Daldry – The CrownMimi Leder – The Morning ShowHiro Murai – Mr & Mrs SmithSaul Metzstein – Slow HorsesSalli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers DynastyRandall Einhorn – Abbott ElementaryRamy Youssef – The BearGuy Ritchie – The GentlemenLucia Aniello – HacksMary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat ShowCharlie Brooker – Black MirrorNoah Hawley – FargoRon Nyswaner – Fellow TravelersSteven Zaillian – RipleyIssa López – True Detective: Night CountryPeter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The CrownGeneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – FalloutFrancesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs SmithRachel Kondo and Justin Marks – ShōgunRachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – ShōgunJonathan Bailey – Fellow TravelersRobert Downey Jr – The SympathizerTom Goodman-Hill – Baby ReindeerJohn Hawkes – True Detective: Night CountryLewis Pullman – Lessons In ChemistryTreat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The SwansJimmy Kimmel Live!Late Night With Seth MeyersThe Late Show With Stephen ColbertQuinta Brunson – Abbott ElementaryChristopher Storer – The BearMeredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5evaChris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other TwoJake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the ShadowsWeronika Tofilska – Baby ReindeerNoah Hawley – FargoGus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The SwansMillicent Shelton – Lessons in ChemistryIssa López – True Detective: Night CountrySaturday Night LiveDakota Fanning - RipleyLily Gladstone - Under The BridgeAja Naomi King - Μαθήματα ΧημείαςDiane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The SwansNava Mau - Baby ReindeerKali Reis - True Detective: Night CountryThe Amazing RaceRuPaul's Drag RaceTop ChefThe VoiceQuinta Brunson - Abbott ElementaryAyo Edebiri - The BearSelena Gomez - Only Murders in the BuildingMaya Rudolph - LootKristen Wiig - Palm RoyaleChristine Baranski - The Gilded AgeNicole Beharie - The Morning ShowGreta Lee - The Morning ShowLesley Manville - The CrownKaren Pittman - The Morning ShowHolland Taylor - The Morning ShowCarol Burnett - Palm RoyaleHannah Einbinder - HacksJanelle James - Abbott ElementarySheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott ElementaryΜέριλ Στριπ - Only Murders in the BuildingMatt Berry - What We Do in the ShadowsLarry David - Curb Your EnthusiasmSteve Martin - Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short - Only Murders in the BuildingJeremy Allen White - The Bear -D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation DogsTadanobu Asano - ShōgunJon Hamm - The Morning ShowMark Duplass - The Morning ShowTakehiro Hira - ShōgunJack Lowden - Slow HorsesJonathan Pryce - The CrownLionel Boyce - The BearPaul W Downs - HacksPaul Rudd - Only Murders in the BuildingTyler James Williams - Abbott ElementaryBowen Yang - Saturday Night Live