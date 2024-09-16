Με στόχο την προστασία και την άνεση των κατανλωτών, η ΜΕΓΑ αναβαθμίζει συνεχώς τα προϊόντα της και προσφέρει άμεσα προσεκτικά μελετημένες λύσεις, για extra φροντίδα του δέρματος.
Emmys 2024: Shōgun, Bear και Baby Reindeer στους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς
Τα κορυφαία τηλεοπτικά βραβεία απονεμήθηκαν το βράδυ της Κυριακής
Το δίδυμο πατέρα και γιου Γιουτζίν και Νταν Λέβι ήταν οι παρουσιαστές της φετινής τελετής, η οποία περιελάμβανε έναν μονόλογο με πολλές αστείες αιχμές ο ένας προς τον άλλον και μια επανένωση της «οικογένειάς» τους από τη σειρά «Schitt's Creek».
Καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια της βραδιάς, αγαπημένες σειρές, όπως το «Shōgun» και το «Bear», κέρδισαν μερικά από τα μεγαλύτερα βραβεία.
The ‘SHOGUN’ team’s acceptance speech for their Emmy win.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2024
“You guys greenlit a very expensive sub-titled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition… thank you”
See the full winners list: https://t.co/bBIk4z709y pic.twitter.com/90hj1UPPlx
Jeremy Allen White’s acceptance speech for his second Emmy win.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2024
See the full winners list: https://t.co/bBIk4z709y pic.twitter.com/rnpordsxXb
Το «Shōgun» συγκέντρωσε 25 υποψηφιότητες και απέσπασε το βραβείο για την καλύτερη δραματική σειρά, ενώ οι πρωταγωνιστές του Hiroyuki Sanada και Anna Sawai κέρδισαν για τις κατηγορίες των πρωταγωνιστών δραματικής σειράς.
#TheBear star Liza Colón-Zayas, the first Latina #Emmy winner for best supporting actress in a comedy series, urges "all the Latinas who are looking at me: Keep believing, and vote. Vote for your rights." https://t.co/3itGkRBc7U pic.twitter.com/UpdiWXneMM— Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2024
Ebon Moss-Bachrach accepts his #Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series. https://t.co/3itGkRBc7U pic.twitter.com/1Fm6FottoC— Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2024
Το «Bear» κυριάρχησε στις κατηγορίες κωμικών ηθοποιών με τους Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jamie Lee Curtis και Jon Bernthal να κερδίζουν στις κατηγορίες τους. Το Hacks επικράτησε ως η καλύτερη κωμική σειρά και η Jean Smart κατάφερε την τρίτη της νίκη για τον ρόλο της.
Το «Baby Reindeer» διακρίθηκε ως η καλύτερη σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή ανθολογίας.
“If ‘Baby Reindeer’ has proved anything, it’s that there's no set formula to this.” Series creator Richard Gadd accepts the #Emmy for outstanding limited series.— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 16, 2024
See the full list of tonight’s winners: https://t.co/nTEF5hSzOW pic.twitter.com/CgN4GjK7g6
Jodie Foster receives a standing ovation at the #Emmys after winning best lead actress in a limited or anthology series. https://t.co/3itGkRBc7U pic.twitter.com/86rpqDz1ws— Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2024
Ακολουθεί αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές:
Καλύτερη κωμική σειρά
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Dominic West – The Crown
Καλύτερη σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας
Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofia Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία σε δραματική σειρά
Stephen Daldry – The Crown
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία σε κωμική σειρά
Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Ramy Youssef – The Bear
Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Καλύτερο σενάριο σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian – Ripley
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Καλύτερο σενάριο σε δραματική σειρά
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun
Will Smith – Slow Horses – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Καλύτερο talk show
The Daily Show – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Καλύτερο σενάριο σε κωμική σειρά
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας
Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Millicent Shelton – Lessons in Chemistry
Steven Zaillian – Ripley – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Καλκύτερη σειρά ποικίλης ύλης
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Saturday Night Live
Καλύτερος Β' γυναικείος ρόλος σε σειρά περιορισμένης διάρκειας ή ανθολογίας
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Lily Gladstone - Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Aja Naomi King - Μαθήματα Χημείας
Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Καλύτερο διαγωνιστικό πρόγραμμα ριάλιτι
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The Voice
Καλύτερος Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph - Loot
Jean Smart - Hacks - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά
Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Greta Lee - The Morning Show
Lesley Manville - The Crown
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά
Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Μέριλ Στριπ - Only Murders in the Building
Καλύτερος Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά
Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Takehiro Hira - Shōgun
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά
Lionel Boyce - The Bear
Paul W Downs - Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Paul Rudd - Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
