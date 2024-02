Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista and Jamie Lee Curtis to star in Gia Coppola’s ‘THE LAST SHOWGIRL.’



It follows a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.



(https://t.co/4IAhD5YCn3) pic.twitter.com/tq1XYqth96