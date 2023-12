Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι και Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ θα υποδυθούν τους γονείς του Τζορτζ Κλούνεϊ στο πρίκουελ της «Συμμορίας των 11»

George Clooney reacts to Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling playing Danny Ocean‘s parents in the ‘OCEANS’ prequel.



“Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense.”



(Source: https://t.co/KeYr8juSVD) pic.twitter.com/wwiSTgd7O0