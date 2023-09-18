Μπίλι Μίλερ: Πέθανε στα 43 του ο ηθοποιός - Μυστήριο παραμένει η αιτία θανάτου του
Μπίλι Μίλερ Ατίθασα Νιάτα

Μπίλι Μίλερ: Πέθανε στα 43 του ο ηθοποιός - Μυστήριο παραμένει η αιτία θανάτου του

Ο ηθοποιός αντιμετώπιζε μανιοκατάθλιψη - Σε λίγες ημέρες θα γιόρταζε τα γενέθλιά του

Billy_Miller
Ο ηθοποιός Μπίλι Μίλερ, γνωστός για τους ρόλους του σε επιτυχημένες σειρές όπως Suits, General Hospital και The Young and the Restless, έφυγε από τη ζωή λίγο πριν από τα 44α γενέθλιά του. Η δυσάρεστη είδηση επιβεβαιώθηκε από τους μάνατζέρ του.

Το Variety μετέδωσε την επίσημη ανακοίνωση της ομάδας του Μίλερ, αναφέροντας ότι ο ηθοποιός άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή σε ηλικία 43 ετών σε νοσοκομείο του Όστιν, στο Τέξας, την Παρασκευή που προηγήθηκε, δύο ημέρες προτού γιορτάσει τα 44ά του γενέθλια.

Αν και αποκαλύφθηκε ότι ο Μπίλι Μίλερ αντιμετώπιζε μανιοκατάθλιψη, τα ακριβή αίτια του θανάτου του παραμένουν ασαφή, με τις διεθνείς ειδησεογραφικές πηγές να μην έχουν ακόμη δώσει περισσότερες πληροφορίες.

Ο Μπίλι Μίλερ γεννήθηκε στις 17 Σεπτεμβρίου 1979 στην Τούλσα της Οκλαχόμα και πήρε πτυχίο επικοινωνίας στο Πανεπιστήμιο του Τέξας. Στη συνέχεια, μετακόμισε στο Λος Άντζελες, για να ασχοληθεί με τη βιομηχανία του θεάματος. Καθ' όλη τη διάρκεια της ζωής του, ο Μίλερ αντιμετώπισε μια τρομερή πρόκληση με τη μορφή μιας σπάνιας ιατρικής πάθησης, γνωστής ως ταρσικός συνασπισμός, η οποία επηρέασε τον χόνδρο στους αστραγάλους του, κάνοντας το ταξίδι του στην υποκριτική πιο δύσκολο, αλλά αξιοσημείωτο.

Η είσοδος του στον κόσμο της υποκριτικής έγινε με την ερμηνεία του ως Richie Novak στο μακροχρόνιο τηλεοπτικό δράμα All My Children, το οποίο προβλήθηκε αρχικά το 1970 και συνεχίστηκε μέχρι το 2011.

Μετά την επιτυχία του στο All My Children, ο Μίλερ ανέλαβε έναν ακόμη σημαντικό ρόλο στο The Young and the Restless, όπου υποδύθηκε τον χαρακτήρα του Μπίλι Άμποτ. Αυτός ο ρόλος όχι μόνο ενίσχυσε την καριέρα του, αλλά του χάρισε και πέντε εντυπωσιακές υποψηφιότητες για βραβείο Emmy, με αποτέλεσμα τρεις  νίκες. Η υπεροχή του ως ηθοποιός επεκτάθηκε και στο General Hospital, όπου έλαβε περαιτέρω διακρίσεις.
Στη συνέχεια, ο Miller τίμησε και το καστ της σειράς Suits, αναλαμβάνοντας τον ρόλο του Marcus, ενός χαρακτήρα του οποίου η παρουσία προσέδωσε βάθος στη σειρά.

