Ντέιβ Γκρολ: Μαγείρεψε και πρόσφερε γεύματα σε άστεγους
Ντέιβ Γκρολ: Μαγείρεψε και πρόσφερε γεύματα σε άστεγους

Δείτε φωτογραφίες με τον ντράμερ να μαγειρεύει στο Λος Άντζελες

Ο αρχηγός των Foo Fighters Ντέιβ Γκρολ συνεργάστηκε με την οργάνωση The Hope Mission για να ετοιμάσουν γεύματα που περιελάμβαναν ψητά κρέατα, λαχανοσαλάτα και φασόλια για τους άστεγους. Σύμφωνα με το TMZ, ο τραγουδιστής και κιθαρίστας του ροκ συγκροτήματος χρηματοδότησε ο ίδιος την πρωτοβουλία και «κοιμόταν εδώ κι εκεί στο πάρκινγκ» όπου διοργανώθηκε η εκδήλωση.

Η γιορτή βοήθησε να σιτιστούν περίπου 500 άτομα. Οι θαυμαστές του 54χρονου μουσικού με αναρτήσεις στο Twitter επικρότησαν την πρωτοβουλία και το εθελοντικό του έργο. Δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά που ο Ντέιβ Γκρολ εμφανίζεται να προσφέρει σε όσους έχουν ανάγκη. Νωρίτερα φέτος οι Foo Fighters με δήλωσή τους αποκάλυψαν την τύχη του συγκροτήματος μετά τον θάνατο του ντράμερ τους, Τέιλορ Χόκινς.


Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
