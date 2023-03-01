Ντέιβ Γκρολ: Μαγείρεψε και πρόσφερε γεύματα σε άστεγους
Δείτε φωτογραφίες με τον ντράμερ να μαγειρεύει στο Λος Άντζελες
So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours. So, when the aliens get here and ask “who’s in charge?”, I think we take them to Dave… https://t.co/CFIH4GOsfb pic.twitter.com/6BrUqjsgA6— Liz Allman Seccuro (@LizSeccuro) February 28, 2023
Η γιορτή βοήθησε να σιτιστούν περίπου 500 άτομα. Οι θαυμαστές του 54χρονου μουσικού με αναρτήσεις στο Twitter επικρότησαν την πρωτοβουλία και το εθελοντικό του έργο. Δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά που ο Ντέιβ Γκρολ εμφανίζεται να προσφέρει σε όσους έχουν ανάγκη. Νωρίτερα φέτος οι Foo Fighters με δήλωσή τους αποκάλυψαν την τύχη του συγκροτήματος μετά τον θάνατο του ντράμερ τους, Τέιλορ Χόκινς.
Dave Grohl is a big BBQ guy…dude pulled up to The Hope Mission in LA with his giant smoker to feed 500 people during the storms last week spending 16 hours cooking ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans https://t.co/g74r9yn3Fi pic.twitter.com/r7MPQQGte3— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 28, 2023
The amazing Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters volunteered with The Hope Mission in LA and cooked BBQ for 16 hours serving just about 500 meals to the homeless as well as paid all expenses to make it possible. I love stories like this. 💙 pic.twitter.com/oqMbiXMI2G— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 28, 2023
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr