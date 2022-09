Ολίβια Γουάιλντ: «Στα μαχαίρια» με τη Φλόρενς Πιου στο σετ του «Don't Worry Darling»

Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh had a public argument during filming DON’T WORRY DARLING when Pugh became frustrated with Olivia’s disappearances



Toby Emmerich played referee in a “long negotiation process” where Pugh decided not to promote the film.



(via: https://t.co/fYfqwIsY3K) pic.twitter.com/dZWRYW7CXh