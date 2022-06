Η Αλίσια Κις απαντά μετά τις αντιδράσεις που προκάλεσε το τραγούδι της, στους εορτασμούς του Πλατινένιου Ιωβηλαίου

Epic night at the jubilee!!

Celebrating the Queen and all the Queens!!!!!👑👑👑👑👑👑👑



“She’s got her feet on the ground and she’s burning it down!”



FYI: Every song was requested personally by the Queen



Even EMPIRE!!



Big lovvveeee!!!!!💥💥💥💜💜💜https://t.co/BKNRd3TGVX pic.twitter.com/8Wa8mhF2nO