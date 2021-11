Οι Maneskin κέρδισαν το βραβείο Mtv Εma ως καλύτερο ροκ συγκρότημα - Δείτε βίντεο

📹 | Måneskin has won "Best Rock" category at the #MTVEMA , this was their speech to the people who thought that they wouldn't make It with their music. pic.twitter.com/bvASwd2wYT

Best Rock let’s go!!! This award means soooooooo much to us 💜 Thanks to the @mtvema for all the nominations and for letting us play on such a dream-stage + infinite gratitude to everyone who supported and voted us, we love you!!! pic.twitter.com/Wai7ptzAEH