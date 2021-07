Η Dua Lipa θα είναι η πρωταγωνίστρια της νέας σειράς ταινιών του Μάθιου Βων

Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa to star in Matthew Vaughn’s #Argylle.



The film, based on the soon to be launched spy novel Argylle from author Ellie Conway, follows “the world’s greatest spy” ‘Argylle’ as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.



(https://t.co/YeggYXrDRK) pic.twitter.com/vblaXCNKVl