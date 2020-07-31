MTV Video Music Awards: Η Lady Gaga και η Ariana Grande στην κορυφή της κούρσας σε 9 κατηγορίες
Ανακοινώθηκαν οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες των μουσικών βραβείων
Ένα μήνα πριν την τελετή απονομής των βραβείων του MTV, ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψήφιοι καλλιτέχνες και τα τραγούδια που διεκδικούν τις φετινές διακρίσεις.
Η Ariana Grande και η Lady Gaga προηγούνται ανάμεσα στους υπόλοιπους εκπροσώπους της μουσικής βιομηχανίας με 9 υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία.
Ακολουθούν οι Billie Eilish και The Weeknd με 6 υποψηφιότητες και η Taylor Swift με πέντε.
Λόγω των ιδιαίτερων συνθηκών που έχει δημιουργήσει η πανδημία, φέτος προστίθενται δύο καινούργιες κατηγορίες βραβείων: «Best Video From Home» και «Best Quarantine Performance».
Η απονομή των βραβείων έχει ανακοινωθεί ότι θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 30 Αυγούστου στο Barclays Center στο Μπρούκλιν με τη λήψη όλων των απαραίτητων μέτρων ασφαλείας, ωστόσο εξετάζεται η απουσία κοινού.
Αναλυτικά οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες των MTV Video Music Awards, είναι:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD -- "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift -- "The Man"
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted"
Doja Cat -- "Say So"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion -- "Savage"
Post Malone -- "Circles"
Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U"
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin -- "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid -- "Beautiful People"
Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
BTS -- "On"
Halsey -- "You should be sad"
Jonas Brothers -- "What a Man Gotta Do"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo -- "Intentions"
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift -- "Lover"
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby -- "BOP"
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD -- "Godzilla"
Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion -- "Savage"
Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"
Travis Scott -- "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"
BEST ROCK
blink-182 -- "Happy Days"
Coldplay -- "Orphans"
Evanescence -- "Wasted On You"
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean -- "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)"
Green Day -- "Oh Yeah!"
The Killers -- "Caution"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 -- "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"
All Time Low -- "Some Kind Of Disaster"
FINNEAS -- "Let's Fall in Love for the Night"
Lana Del Rey -- "Doin' Time"
Machine Gun Kelly -- "Bloody Valentine"
twenty one pilots -- "Level of Concern"
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin -- "China"
Bad Bunny -- "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul -- "MAMACITA"
J Balvin -- "Amarillo"
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"
Maluma ft. J Balvin -- "Qué Pena"
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys -- "Underdog"
Chloe x Halle -- "Do It"
H.E.R. ft. YG -- "Slide"
Khalid ft. Summer Walker -- "Eleven"
Lizzo -- "Cuz I Love You"
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE -- "Oh My God"
BTS -- "On"
EXO -- "Obsession"
Monsta X -- "SOMEONE'S SOMEONE"
Tomorrow X Together -- "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)"
Red Velvet -- "Psycho"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown"
Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell"
Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me"
H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"
Taylor Swift -- "The Man"
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer -- "Wildflower"
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U"
blink-182 -- "Happy Days"
Drake -- "Toosie Slide"
John Legend -- "Bigger Love"
twenty one pilots -- "Level of Concern"
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe x Halle -- "Do It" from MTV's Prom-Athon
CNCO -- MTV Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice -- Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend -- #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga -- "Smile" from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish -- "xanny" -- Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat -- "Say So" -- Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa -- "Don't Start Now" -- Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift -- "The Man" -- Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer -- "Old Me" -- Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby -- "My Oh My" -- Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell" -- Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry -- "Harleys In Hawaii" -- Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky -- "Babushka Boi" -- Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus -- "Mother's Daughter" -- Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez -- "Boyfriend" -- Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift -- "Lover" -- Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell" -- Darkroom / Interscope Records -- Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me" -- Island Records -- Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Warner Records -- Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles -- "Adore You" -- Columbia Records -- Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Streamline / Interscope Records -- Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott -- "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" -- Epic Records / Cactus Jack -- Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS -- "On" -- Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha -- "Honey Boo" -- Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby -- "BOP" -- Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa -- "Physical" -- Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me" -- Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani -- "Motivation" -- Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey -- "Graveyard" -- Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake -- "Can't Believe the Way We Flow" -- Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo -- "Good As Hell" -- Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus -- "Mother's Daughter" -- Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA -- "A Palé" -- Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights" -- Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
