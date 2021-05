ΗΠΑ: Προς έγκριση από τον FDA το εμβόλιο της Pfizer για παιδιά 12-15 ετών

Breaking News: The FDA is said to be preparing to expand use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to adolescents as young as 12 by next week, opening up the nation’s vaccination campaign to millions more Americans. https://t.co/3EFjeioXuB pic.twitter.com/JamMJuO6mo

BREAKING: The FDA is now expected to expand the emergency authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children as young as 12 years old.



The decision could allow more than 15 million teens to get the shots before the start of the school year.@MolaReports has more pic.twitter.com/NrYjRQyFDh