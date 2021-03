Ιορδανία: Επεισόδια σε διαδήλωση εναντίον των περιοριστικών μέτρων για 2ο συνεχόμενο βράδυ-Δείτε βίντεο

Mass-Protests across #Jordan against recent deaths of #OxygenShortage in #SaltHospital and against repressive #DefenseLaws , amid state-sponsored media blackout and internet services restrictions #StopMartialLawJO #StopDefenceActJO #يسقط_قانون_الدفاع https://t.co/2sxAtu5QBr pic.twitter.com/hGONyzVimA

#jordan is in a state of flux now. Intense protests are spreading in many cities for gov failure in dealing with the pandemic and the death of 7 COVID patients due to running out of Oxygen from Al-Salt hospital, and claims of endemic corruption in government .#مستشفى_السلط_الجديد pic.twitter.com/xPEYw7B4eA