Εμβόλιο για τον κορωνοϊό: Χορηγήθηκαν πάνω από 4,6 εκατομμύρια δόσεις σε 16 χώρες

💉Vaccine Tracker Update 💉



🌎 4.6 million doses as of Dec 28

🇺🇸 2.1 million

🇨🇳 1 million

🇬🇧 625,981

🇷🇺 440,000

🇮🇱 280,000



🇩🇪 a new addition at 18,484 as 🇪🇺 program starts. Expect a lore more EU data in next days https://t.co/WveKyLCtiA @business @ArmstrongDrew @cedricsam pic.twitter.com/HwHprvuKQs