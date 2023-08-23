Σκόπελος: «Το λιμάνι δεν είναι μαρίνα», απαντά το λιμενικό στα βίντεο με την «φουρτούνα»
Βίντεο με σκάφη να «χορεύουν» στο λιμάνι της Σκοπέλου έγινε viral πριν λίγες ημέρες - Εγιναν έντονες συστάσεις στους ιδιοκτήτες σκαφών
Συγκεκριμένα, το πρώτο βίντεο έκανε έναν λογαριασμό στο TikTok να δώσει οδηγίες για το τι πρέπει να κάνει κανείς όταν έρθει αντιμέτωπος με μια θύελλα στη θάλασσα. Ένα δεύτερο βίντεο όμως από το ίδιο σημείο έδειξε πως όλα έγιναν λόγω του πλοίου της γραμμής, σε συνδυασμό με τον καιρό που δημιούργησε δυσχερείς συνθήκες.
@royalnavyyachtmaster
DANGER: Storm in the harbour. It’s always a risk/benefit analysis. Do you stay and “hope” nothing bad happens? Even if your own lines hold, are you going to get slammed by the boat next door? Is your mast going to get snapped by the mast of the boat next door? Safest option: drop your lines, power out (use ALL the power to get clear of your neighbours) and then simply loiter in the harbour. You could drive straight lines up and down into the swell, you could drive slowly around in circles or you might be able to sit in reverse gear and “hold” against the wind and swell. Whatever you do, make a cup of tea, put on your favourite music ‘cos it’s going to be a long day…. but you’ll have a “sea story” to tell when you get home! 😀👍👏👏👏 #boatcharter #harbour♬ original sound - RoyalNavyYachtmaster
@royalnavyyachtmaster
UPDATE: Charter Holiday Nightmare Thank you for the comments and the follower who sent me this to provide more perspective on this situation. If you are caught in a storm in harbour and are in danger, everything I said in my previous video holds true. In this instance, it turns out that it was the wake of the arriving ferry which was to blame. As a professional mariner myself, I never could have imagined that this could have been anything other than a storm until I was sent this video showing the ferry. I am shocked at the level of danger that this ferry Captain caused to these innocent holiday makers trying to enjoy their vacation. This is Skopelos Greece. Greek ferry captains are legendary for their expert ship handling ability, I would have expected more of this Captain. His schedule punctuality does not justify the danger to these innocent people. 🎥: Patrick Harrison #wake #sailinggreece #yachtholiday #yachtrental #sailboat♬ original sound - RoyalNavyYachtmaster
Σύμφωνα με τα λεγόμενά τους, τους προξένησε ζημιές κατά την είσοδό του στο λιμάνι, άμεσα ωστόσο τους έγιναν αυστηρές συστάσεις και τους ενημέρωσαν πως το λιμάνι δεν είναι μαρίνα, αλλά και πως το πλοίο εισήλθε με την προβλεπόμενη από το νόμο ταχύτητα.
