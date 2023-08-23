Σκόπελος: «Το λιμάνι δεν είναι μαρίνα», απαντά το λιμενικό στα βίντεο με την «φουρτούνα»

UPDATE: Charter Holiday Nightmare Thank you for the comments and the follower who sent me this to provide more perspective on this situation. If you are caught in a storm in harbour and are in danger, everything I said in my previous video holds true. In this instance, it turns out that it was the wake of the arriving ferry which was to blame. As a professional mariner myself, I never could have imagined that this could have been anything other than a storm until I was sent this video showing the ferry. I am shocked at the level of danger that this ferry Captain caused to these innocent holiday makers trying to enjoy their vacation. This is Skopelos Greece. Greek ferry captains are legendary for their expert ship handling ability, I would have expected more of this Captain. His schedule punctuality does not justify the danger to these innocent people. 🎥: Patrick Harrison #wake #sailinggreece #yachtholiday #yachtrental #sailboat