Αμπ Φίντλερ: «Έφυγε» σε ηλικία 65 ετών ο θρύλος της soul και funk του Ντιτρόιτ

Με ευρηματικά σχέδια και ευφάνταστους συνδυασμούς χρωμάτων, τα παπούτσια και οι παντόφλες τις Parex, είναι τα δώρα που ονειρευόμαστε.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Rest In Peace, Amp Fiddler 🕊️ A cut from Hip Hop evolution, Q-tip tells the story of how Amp introduced #hiphop to Dilla. pic.twitter.com/a0whP665ga— ArtDontSleep (@ArtDontSleep) December 18, 2023
Faith are saddened to hear that Amp Fiddler has passed away. The king of the new era of Detroit Soul. RIP— Faith Fanzine (@FaithFanzine) December 18, 2023
Our thoughts are with his family friends and all the musicians and producers who knew him. #ampfiddler pic.twitter.com/NXUGWFCrZs
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Devastated to hear that Amp Fiddler has passed away.— Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) December 18, 2023
His impact on music is impossible to summarise in a post, but we wanted to say that we are honoured & privileged to get to know Amp through his work with Dames Brown. He was a positive force to everyone around him.
🕊️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Np56aReNbh