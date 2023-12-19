Αμπ Φίντλερ: «Έφυγε» σε ηλικία 65 ετών ο θρύλος της soul και funk του Ντιτρόιτ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ
Μουσικός Πέθανε soul Ντιτρόιτ

Αμπ Φίντλερ: «Έφυγε» σε ηλικία 65 ετών ο θρύλος της soul και funk του Ντιτρόιτ

Ο διάσημος μουσικός από το Ντιτρόιτ που έπαιζε πλήκτρα στους Parliament-Funkadelic πέθανε μετά από μάχη με τον καρκίνο

MixCollage-19-Dec-2023-02-46-AM-47
Ο Αμπ Φίντλερ, ο διάσημος μουσικός από το Ντιτρόιτ που έπαιζε πλήκτρα στους Parliament-Funkadelic και ήταν γνωστός για τη σύζευξη funk, soul και ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής, πέθανε σε ηλικία 65 ετών μετά από μάχη με τον καρκίνο.

Μέσω συμμετοχικής χρηματοδότησης πέρυσι αναζήτησε ιατρικά έξοδα για ασθένεια εξαιτίας της οποίας πέρασε αρκετούς μήνες στο νοσοκομείο.




Ο Αμερικανός μουσικός ήταν γνωστός για το πρωτοποριακό του έργο στη funk, soul and χορευτική μουσική, καθώς και για τη συνεργασία του με καλλιτέχνες όπως οι Moodymann, Jamiroquai, Prince και Corinne Bailey Rae.

Κλείσιμο


Ποιος ήταν ο Τζόζεφ Φίντλερ

Γεννημένος ως Τζόζεφ Φίντλερ στο Ντιτρόιτ, ο Αμπ Φίντλερ έπαιζε πιάνο ως παιδί και συνέχισε τις σπουδές του στα πανεπιστήμια του Όκλαντ και του Γουέιν, καθώς και δίπλα στον τζαζ πιανίστα του Ντιτρόιτ Χάρολντ ΜακΚίνεϊ. Στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του 1980, τραγουδούσε στο συγκρότημα Enchantment προτού αντικαταστήσει τον Μπέρνι Γουόρελ στους Parliament-Funkadelic γύρω στο 1984. Έκανε περιοδείες και ηχογράφησε με τον Τζορτζ Κλίντον και το συγκρότημα του αποτελούμενο από περίπου 18 μουσικούς για αρκετά χρόνια και έζησε για λίγο στο Λος Άντζελες.

Κυκλοφόρησε το ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ του ως Mr. Fiddler, «With Respect» με τον αδερφό του Τόμας Φίντλερ, το 1991. Μέχρι το τέλος της δεκαετίας, ο Φίντλερ επεκτάθηκε στη χορευτική μουσική. Πέρασε τις επόμενες δεκαετίες παίζοντας μαζί με DJs, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Moodymann και Theo Parrish, και ηχογραφώντας σόλο δίσκους με πρώτο το άλμπουμ «Waltz of a Ghettofly» του 2003, αναμειγνύοντας τις ρίζες της funk και soul με ένα προοδευτικό ενδιαφέρον για τη house και την techno.

Ο Φίντλερ βοήθησε στην ανάπτυξη του hip-hop του Ντιτρόιτ και δίδασκε επίδοξους καλλιτέχνες, εν μέρει μέσω της άτυπης σχολής παραγωγής του, Camp Amp. Συνεργάστηκε επίσης με τον J Dilla έναν από τους πιο επιδραστικούς παραγωγούς της hip-hop.

Το περιοδικό Faith σε ανάρτησή στο X για τον θάνατο του Φίντλερ, τον χαρακτηρίζει «βασιλιά της νέας εποχής της soul του Ντιτρόιτ».



Ο Αμερικανός μουσικός, παραγωγός και DJ Questlove απέτισε φόρο τιμής, ευχαριστώντας τον Φίντλερ που «καθοδήγησε αυτόν που μας καθοδήγησε», δηλαδή τον J Dilla.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Questlove (@questlove)



«Η επιρροή του στη μουσική είναι αδύνατο να συνοψιστεί σε μια ανάρτηση, αλλά θέλουμε να πούμε ότι είναι τιμή και προνόμιο που γνωρίσαμε τον Amp μέσα από το έργο του με τον Dames Brown. Ήταν μια θετική δύναμη για όλους γύρω του» αναφέρεται σε ανακοίνωση της Defected Records.





Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

«Ο συνάδελφος έχει εκσφενδονιστεί» - Συγκλονιστικές συνομιλίες στον ασύρματο μετά την αιματηρή καταδίωξη στον Ασπρόπυργο

Διώρυγα του Σουέζ: Η τέλεια καταιγίδα απειλεί το παγκόσμιο εμπόριο μετά τις επιθέσεις των Χούτι σε πλοία - Φόβος για αυξήσεις τιμών

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Η Χαμάς δημοσιοποίησε βίντεο με τρεις ομήρους που παρακαλούν να τους αφήσουν ελεύθερους

Thema Insights

Η γνώση της ισπανικής γλώσσας μπορεί να βελτιώσει σημαντικά τις εργασιακές προοπτικές μας

Σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία που καταγράφει η Επετηρίδα της Ισπανικής Γλώσσας που δημοσιεύει κάθε χρόνο το Ινστιτούτο Θερβάντες, το αποτύπωμα των ισπανικών είναι ιδιαίτερα ισχυρό ανά τον κόσμο

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης