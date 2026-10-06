Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε τάνκερ ανοιχτά του Σότσι της Ρωσίας: Χτυπήθηκε από θαλάσσια drone, δείτε βίντεο
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Ρωσία Σότσι Τάνκερ

Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε τάνκερ ανοιχτά του Σότσι της Ρωσίας: Χτυπήθηκε από θαλάσσια drone, δείτε βίντεο

Από την πόλη στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα είναι ορατή μια γιγαντιαία στήλη καπνού ενώ το πλοίο φλέγεται σχεδόν από τη μία άκρη στην άλλη

Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε τάνκερ ανοιχτά του Σότσι της Ρωσίας: Χτυπήθηκε από θαλάσσια drone, δείτε βίντεο
10 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Στις φλόγες τυλίχθηκε το υπό σημαία Λιβερίας δεξαμενόπλοιο μεταφοράς αργού πετρελαίου AFRAMAX RIO, στα ανοικτά των ακτών του Σότσι στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα, ανακοίνωσε το ρωσικό υπουργείο Μεταφορών.

To πλοίο χτυπήθηκε από μη επανδρωμένα σκάφη επιφανείας. Δεν διευκρινίζεται η προέλευσή τους, αλλά πιθανόν ήταν ουκρανικά.

Κλείσιμο
Από την πόλη είναι ορατή μια γιγαντιαία στήλη καπνού ενώ το πλοίο φλέγεται σχεδόν από τη μία άκρη στην άλλη.

Το ρωσικό υπουργείο ενημέρωσε πως το πλήρωμα του πλοίου, 23 Ινδοί ναυτικοί, διασώθηκαν και δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί.
10 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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