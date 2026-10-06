Η Toyota εξελίσσεται εδώ και 6 δεκαετίες μαζί με την ελληνική αγορά και τις ανάγκες των οδηγών, διαμορφώνοντας παράλληλα τη δική της πρόταση για το μέλλον της βιώσιμης αυτοκίνησης.
Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε τάνκερ ανοιχτά του Σότσι της Ρωσίας: Χτυπήθηκε από θαλάσσια drone, δείτε βίντεο
Από την πόλη στη Μαύρη Θάλασσα είναι ορατή μια γιγαντιαία στήλη καπνού ενώ το πλοίο φλέγεται σχεδόν από τη μία άκρη στην άλλη
To πλοίο χτυπήθηκε από μη επανδρωμένα σκάφη επιφανείας. Δεν διευκρινίζεται η προέλευσή τους, αλλά πιθανόν ήταν ουκρανικά.
This footage shows how the tanker currently burning near Sochi caught fire, with flames rapidly spreading across the vessel moments after the incident began in Russia pic.twitter.com/0qwcNCfXCq— Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) October 6, 2026
🔥🚢 A dramatic view from the Russian Sochi right now, where the burning oil tanker off the port has turned into a massive wall of fire pic.twitter.com/oFKrLRTIuw— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 6, 2026
BREAKING: Ukraine has just struck an oil tanker, which is now burning off the coast of Sochi in Russia's Krasnodar region, with a massive fire and a black smoke column rising several kilometres. pic.twitter.com/yJZMuSy5Hv— The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) October 6, 2026
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 6, 2026
Ukraine has struck a large oil tanker near the Port of Sochi.
A huge fire is raging. pic.twitter.com/uwgrmMYz7V
A massive fire has been reported in the Russian Black Sea port city of Sochi, with local channels reporting that a ship exploded in the port area. pic.twitter.com/ZiO67aFmlS— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2026
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr