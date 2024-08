Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο Ζελένσκι αποκάλυψε τον στόχο της εισβολής στο Κουρσκ

I just received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding the situation in the east of Ukraine, the operation in the Kursk region, the “exchange fund,” and the provision of our brigades – our reserves – with ammunition and weapons. Our guys are doing great on all fronts. However, there is a need for faster delivery of supplies from our partners. We strongly ask for this. There are no vacations in war. Decisions are needed, as is timely logistics for the announced aid packages. I especially address this to the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.