Βραζιλία: Δέκα άνθρωποι περίμεναν σε άλλη πύλη τη μοιραία πτήση και δεν επιβιβάστηκαν ποτέ

CNN: Multiple passengers did not make the Brazil flight after going to the wrong gate A man who missed the flight told Brazilian news outlet Globo that at least ten people were waiting at the wrong gate and missed the flight before it took off. "They said to me, Mister, you're not getting on this plane because we're already past the boarding limit. I even pressured them a little. "Mister, put me on this plane, I have to go,' then he said, 'There's no way, what I can do is rebook your ticket," the man told Globo. When they realized they were at the wrong gate, the passengers begged the airport employees to board the plane but were told they could not. "My legs are shaking; only God knows how I’m feeling," the man said after finding out the plane had crashed. "Thank God, we didn't get on that plane." #brazil #flight #incident #plane