ΗΠΑ: Δραματική καταδίωξη κλέφτη αυτοκινήτου - Χτύπησε αστυνομικό, τον έπιασαν σε βάλτο

Suspect in stolen vehicle hits multiple officers. Case # PO240003704 On July 05, 2024, officers located a stolen vehicle that was occupied by Ah'lijah Aman Mah'di Balk, 20 of Daytona Beach, parked at an apartment complex. Officer attempted to detain Balk when he put the vehicle in reverse, knocking over one of the officers. Multiple officers then pursued the vehicle, where during the pursuit, the suspect struck multiple police vehicles. Balk eventually lost control and ran from the vehicle where officers were able to catch him and place him under arrest. Balk was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, grand theft motor vehicle, petit theft, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of identification of another and placed on no bond.