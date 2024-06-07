ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και ένας τραυματίας από πυρά ενόπλου εναντίον διερχόμενων αυτοκινήτων - Δείτε βίντεο

NEW: 39-year-old man starts shooting at random cars in San Jacinto, California, killing a father of four. Julio Rodarte was arrested on suspicion of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after firing off 30 shots & taking his clothes off. The despicable act was triggered… pic.twitter.com/bUV7VRBLMs

It was a random shooting spree that left a local father of four dead, and another driver injured. A suspect walking down a San Jacinto street calmly shooting at morning commuters. The new details about the suspect and his victims. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/MZBdPPSbZn pic.twitter.com/FsP0bzzobh