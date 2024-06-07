ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και ένας τραυματίας από πυρά ενόπλου εναντίον διερχόμενων αυτοκινήτων - Δείτε βίντεο

Η επική βιογραφία του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν για τον πατέρα της ατομικής βόμβας Ρόμπερτ Οπενχάιμερ, που σάρωσε τα βραβεία και ανέδειξε τον Κίλιαν Μέρφι σε αστέρα πρώτου μεγέθους, έρχεται στις 16 Ιουνίου στη Nova για να συναρπάσει.
NEW: 39-year-old man starts shooting at random cars in San Jacinto, California, killing a father of four.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2024
Julio Rodarte was arrested on suspicion of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after firing off 30 shots & taking his clothes off.
The despicable act was triggered… pic.twitter.com/bUV7VRBLMs
It was a random shooting spree that left a local father of four dead, and another driver injured. A suspect walking down a San Jacinto street calmly shooting at morning commuters. The new details about the suspect and his victims. Tonight at 11 from ABC7 https://t.co/MZBdPPSbZn pic.twitter.com/FsP0bzzobh— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 6, 2024