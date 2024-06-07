ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και ένας τραυματίας από πυρά ενόπλου εναντίον διερχόμενων αυτοκινήτων - Δείτε βίντεο
ΗΠΑ Πυροβολισμοί Νεκρός

ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και ένας τραυματίας από πυρά ενόπλου εναντίον διερχόμενων αυτοκινήτων - Δείτε βίντεο

Ο δράστης συνελήφθη, άδειασε έναν γεμιστήρα και στη συνέχεια γδύθηκε - Το θύμα ήταν πατέρας 4 παιδιών

Ένας πατέρας τεσσάρων παιδιών πυροβολήθηκε θανάσιμα όταν ένας μανιακός άνοιξε πυρ εναντίον τυχαίων αυτοκινήτων σε έναν πολυσύχναστο δρόμο της νότιας Καλιφόρνια των ΗΠΑ.

Ο Julio Rodarte, 39 ετών, άρχισε να πυροβολεί αυτοκίνητα με ημιαυτόματο όπλο γύρω στις 6:30 π.μ. (τοπική ώρα) την Δευτέρα (3/6) στην κομητεία Ρίβερσαϊντ, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία.

Το βίντεο που έλαβε το KTLA δείχνει τον ένοπλο να περπατά στο πεζοδρόμιο μπροστά από ένα πλυντήριο αυτοκινήτων και να πυροβολεί κατά οχημάτων που διέρχονται από το σημείο. Αδειάζει έναν ολόκληρο γεμιστήρα, ξαναγεμίζει και συνεχίζει τους πυροβολισμούς.

Κλείσιμο


Από τις σφαίρες του πέφτει νεκρός ο 43χρονος Victor Hugo Leon, πατέρας τεσσάρων παιδιών, ο οποίος πήγαινε στη δουλειά του, ενώ τραυματίζεται ακόμα ένας άνδρας. Από τα πυρά πολλά αυτοκίνητα υπέστησαν ζημιές, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία.

Πριν από τους πυροβολισμούς, ο Rodarte είχε σταματήσει σε ένα τοπικό κατάστημα και προσπάθησε να αγοράσει ποτό, αλλά δεν είχε αρκετά χρήματα, σύμφωνα με το ABC 7 . Λίγες στιγμές αργότερα άρχισε να πυροβολεί, είπε η αστυνομία.



Το κίνητρο παραμένει ασαφές.

Σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες ακούστηκαν τουλάχιστον 30 πυροβολισμοί, στη συνέχεια ο ένοπλος έβγαλε τα ρούχα του και έμεινε γυμνός.

Ο Rodarte συνελήφθη και κατηγορήθηκε για φόνο με δόλο, για απόπειρα φόνου, ληστεία και αντίσταση στη σύλληψη.

Η σύζυγος του 43χρονου θύματος έχει ξεκινήσει μια εκστρατεία GoFundMe για να βοηθήσει στην κάλυψη ορισμένων από τα έξοδα της κηδείας και έχει συγκεντρώσει περισσότερα από 40.000 δολάρια.



