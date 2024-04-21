ΗΠΑ: Ο Τραμπ ακυρώνει προεκλογική ομιλία λόγω επερχόμενης καταιγίδας - Δείτε βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Καταιγίδα

ΗΠΑ: Ο Τραμπ ακυρώνει προεκλογική ομιλία λόγω επερχόμενης καταιγίδας - Δείτε βίντεο

Ο υποψήφιος των Ρεπουμπλικάνων για την προεδρία των ΗΠΑ δήλωσε στο συγκεντρωμένο πλήθος «συντετριμμένος» και δεσμεύτηκε ότι θα επιστρέψει σύντομα

MixCollage-21-Apr-2024-02-58-AM-8690
Ματαιώθηκε η προεκλογική ομιλία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στο Ουίλμινγκτον της Βόρειας Καρολίνας, μισή ώρα προτού ο υποψήφιος των Ρεπουμπλικάνων για την προεδρία των ΗΠΑ ανέβει στο βήμα. Ο λόγος ήταν επερχόμενη καταιγίδα, καθώς πλήθαιναν τα αστραπόβροντα στην περιοχή.



Σε μήνυμα που απηύθυνε μέσα από το ιδιωτικό αεροσκάφος του και μεταδόθηκε από τα μεγάφωνα στον χώρο όπου είχαν συγκεντρωθεί οι υποστηρικτές του, ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ δήλωσε «συντετριμμένος» για την ματαίωση της εκδήλωσης, εξηγώντας πως πρωταρχικό μέλημα ήταν η ασφάλεια όλων.

Ο 77χρονος μεγιστάνας είπε πως η εκδήλωση θα γίνει σε ημερομηνία που θα αποφασιστεί προσεχώς και δεσμεύτηκε ότι θα επιστρέψει σύντομα στο Ουίλμινγκτον.

Κλείσιμο


Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ


