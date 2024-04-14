Δείτε βίντεο: Σμήνη ιρανικών drone και πύραυλοι πετούν προς τους στόχους τους στο Ισραήλ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ιράν Ισραήλ Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ

Δείτε βίντεο: Σμήνη ιρανικών drone και πύραυλοι πετούν προς τους στόχους τους στο Ισραήλ

Εντοπίστηκαν πάνω από το Ιράκ

iran_drones
Δεκάδες drone, αλλά και πυραύλους, εξαπέλυσε το Ιράν αργά το Σάββατο προς την επικράτεια του Ισραήλ, με πορεία μέσα από τον εναέριο χώρο του Ιράκ και της Ιορδανίας.

Στο Διαδίκτυο κυκλοφορούν βίντεο και φωτογραφίες από τις χώρες αυτές που δείχνουν τα drone σε χαμηλή πτήση προς το Ισραήλ.





Τα ιρανικά drone κινούνται με σχετικά χαμηλές ταχύτητες (περίπου 200 χιλιόμετρα την ωρα) οπότε χρειάζονται πάνω από δύο ώρες για να καλύψουν την απόσταση ως τον στόχο τους.



