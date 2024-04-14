Δείτε βίντεο: Σμήνη ιρανικών drone και πύραυλοι πετούν προς τους στόχους τους στο Ισραήλ

70 χρόνια συμπληρώνει φέτος η Κρι Κρι και το γιορτάζει δεόντως, με τη δημιουργία ενός συναρπαστικού χώρου στις Σέρρες που σε ξεναγεί στον υπέροχο κόσμο του πιο αγαπημένου και απολαυστικού γλυκίσματος.
Swarms of Iranian drones spotted over Karbala pic.twitter.com/pQJMthGCAJ— Jokerman Intel (@JokermanIntel) April 13, 2024
Video circulating of the arrival of the first batch of Iranian drones to Israel. pic.twitter.com/enZJ3EUoLj— 301 Military (@301military) April 13, 2024
#BREAKING: Tactical ballistic missiles of the #IRGC launched from southwest of #Iran at #Israel have now reached #Jordan's airspace! pic.twitter.com/ymekmtt043— Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) April 13, 2024
#BREAKING: At-least three tactical ballistic missiles of the #IRGC Aerospace Forces were spotted flying over #Iraq just a few seconds ago. These ballistic missiles are the most serious weapon that the #Iran's Islamic Regime is using against #Israel tonight. pic.twitter.com/qcDubUqZN4— Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) April 13, 2024