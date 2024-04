Flooding has reached Orenburg, Russia: emergency evacuations are underway in the city Local residents complain that the situation could have been prevented by filling the dam with sand, but the Emergencies Ministry officials did not act. pic.twitter.com/5KdJV9ET1V

Russia has a taste for attacking dams in other nations.



The Universe has a taste for destroying dams in russia.



The dam in Russia's Orsk was completely destroyed.



More than 2,500 houses and 6,800 farms fell into the flood zone. More than 4,000 local Russians were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/DwDcuWZfvw