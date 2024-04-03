Κίνα: Άνεμοι κατηγορίας τυφώνα «ρούφηξαν» ανθρώπους την ώρα που κοιμούνταν - Τουλάχιστον επτά νεκροί
Η ακραία κακοκαιρία με καταιγίδες και ισχυρούς ανέμους, που ξεκίνησε στις 31 Μαρτίου, έχει πλήξει εννέα πόλεις στη νότια Κίνα

Σπάνιας σφοδρότητας καταιγίδες με ανέμους κατηγορίας τυφώνα στοίχισαν τη ζωή σε τουλάχιστον επτά ανθρώπους στην νότια κινεζική επαρχία Τζιανγκσί από το σαββατοκύριακο, τρεις από τους οποίους 'ρούφηξαν' οι άνεμοι όταν έσπασαν τα παράθυρα στα διαμερίσματά τους σε πολυώροφο κτίριο την ώρα που κοιμόντουσαν με αποτέλεσμα να βρεθούν στο κενό.

Η ακραία κακοκαιρία, που ξεκίνησε στις 31 Μαρτίου, έχει πλήξει εννέα πόλεις, μεταξύ των οποίων την Ναντσάνγκ και Τζιουτζιάνγκ, επηρεάζοντας 93.000 ανθρώπους σε 54 κομητείες, όπως ανακοίνωσε η υπηρεσία αντιμετώπισης πλημμυρών στην επαρχία Τζιανγκσί.



Την Κυριακή, η ακραία καταιγίδα συνοδευόταν από σφοδρές ριπές ανέμων που ξερίζωσαν από τα πλαίσιά τους παράθυρα με μέγεθος πόρτας σε πολυώροφο κτίριο στην Ναντσάνγκ, την πρωτεύουσα της επαρχίας. Τρεις άνθρωποι παρασύρθηκαν από τα κρεβάτια τους και βρέθηκαν στο κενό, χάνοντας τη ζωή τους, σύμφωνα με τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Αξιωματούχοι δήλωσαν σήμερα ότι επτά άνθρωποι έχουν έως τώρα χάσει τη ζώη τους σε όλη την επαρχία και 552 αναγκάστηκαν να εγκαταλείψουν τις εστίες τους. Δήλωσαν επίσης ότι 2.751 σπίτια υπέστησαν ζημιές.

Οι ισχυρές καταιγίδες - οι ισχυρότερες εδώ και πάνω από μία δεκαετία - που συνοδεύονταν από αστραπές, σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις και χαλάζι με μέγεθος μπάλας του γκολφ προκάλεσαν επίσης ζημιές ύψους 150 εκατ. γιουάν (21 εκατ. δολάρια) σύμφωνα με τοπικούς αξιωματούχους.



Η μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία είχε εκδώσει προειδοποιήσεις για σφοδρούς ανέμους με ταχύτητα έως και επιπέδου 12 στη σχετική τοπική κλίμακα, που αντιστοιχούν σε τυφώνα Κατηγορίας 1. Οι άνεμοι τέτοιας έντασης είναι σύνηθες φαινόμενο όταν τυφώνες πλήττουν την Κίνα και γενικά την ανατολική Ασία αλλά σπάνια παρατηρούνται σε περιοχές της ενδοχώρας, όπως στην επαρχία Τζιανγκσί.

Η κινεζική μετεωρολογική υπηρεσία διατήρησε την υψηλότερη βαθμίδα - πορτοκαλί - συναγερμού για τις καιρικές συνθήκες σε αρκετές περιοχές της νοτιοανατολικής Κίνας καθώς οι ισχυροί άνεμοι, οι χαλαζοπτώσεις και οι καταιγίδες συνεχίζονται και σήμερα.

