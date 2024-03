Βρετανία: Οδηγός στη Βρετανία πέταξε με το ΙΧ του μοτοσικλετιστή από γέφυρα και καταδικάστηκε σε φυλάκιση 4 ετών και 10 μηνών - Δείτε βίντεο

👀 WATCH THIS



This is the moment that Nikesh Mistry, 34, of Groundsel Close, Milton Keynes, rammed a motorcyclist off the road in a shocking act of road rage.



It happened near to the Walton roundabout in MK in November 2022.



Mistry has now been jailed for nearly 5 years. pic.twitter.com/2fyTLpFNoz