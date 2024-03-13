Διαδηλωτές απέκλεισαν το αεροδρόμιο του Σαν Φρανσίσκο - Ζητούσαν τερματισμό του πολέμου στη Γάζα
Διαδηλώσεις υπέρ της εκεχειρίας στη Γάζα έχουν οργανωθεί σε πολλές αμερικανικές πόλεις τους τελευταίους μήνες

gaza_stop_usa
Εκατοντάδες διαδηλωτές που τάσσονται κατά του πολέμου και ζητούν την κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Γάζα και τον τερματισμό της αμερικανικής στρατιωτικής βοήθειας στο Ισραήλ απέκλεισαν σήμερα το διεθνές αεροδρόμιο του Σαν Φρανσίσκο.

Πλάνα από τη συγκέντρωση δείχνουν τους διαδηλωτές να κρατούν πλακάτ με συνθήματα όπως «Μόνιμη κατάπαυση του πυρός τώρα», «Σταματήστε τον κόσμο για τη Γάζα» και «Σταματήστε να εξοπλίζετε το Ισραήλ». Ένα τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο που συνεργάζεται με το ABC News έκανε λόγο για περισσότερους από 300 διαδηλωτές.



Διαδηλώσεις υπέρ της εκεχειρίας στη Γάζα έχουν οργανωθεί σε πολλές αμερικανικές πόλεις τους τελευταίους μήνες, όπως κοντά σε αεροδρόμια και γέφυρες στη Νέα Υόρκη και το Λος Άντζελες. Έγινε επίσης μια αγρυπνία με κεριά έξω από τον Λευκό Οίκο καθώς και πορείες στην Ουάσινγκτον. Αυτόν τον μήνα οργανώθηκαν διαδηλώσεις πριν από την ομιλία του προέδρου Τζο Μπάιντεν για την Κατάσταση της Ένωσης και πριν από την απονομή των Όσκαρ. Διαδηλωτές διακόπτουν συχνά τις ομιλίες του Μπάιντεν στις προεκλογικές συγκεντρώσεις του.

Η διεύθυνση του αεροδρομίου ανέφερε ότι ο διεθνής τερματικός σταθμός παρέμεινε ανοιχτός, όμως οι επιβάτες ήταν αναγκασμένοι να ακολουθήσουν διαφορετική διαδρομή για να φτάσουν έως εκεί, αφού οι ακτιβιστές απέκλεισαν τον δρόμο απ’ έξω, περπατούσαν κάνοντας κύκλους και φώναζαν συνθήματα.

Δεν αναφέρθηκαν καθυστερήσεις στις πτήσεις.

