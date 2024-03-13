Γάζα: Βομβαρδισμός αποθήκης της Unrwa στη Ράφα – Τέσσερις άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πολλοί τραυματίστηκαν
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Γάζα Ράφα Βομβαρδισμοί UNRWA

Γάζα: Βομβαρδισμός αποθήκης της Unrwa στη Ράφα – Τέσσερις άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πολλοί τραυματίστηκαν

Η υπηρεσία του ΟΗΕ κάνει λόγο για «πολλούς τραυματίες»

unrwa
Πλήγμα δέχθηκε αποθήκη της υπηρεσίας του ΟΗΕ για τους Παλαιστίνιους πρόσφυγες (Unrwa) στη Ράφα, την πόλη στο νότιο τμήμα της Λωρίδας της Γάζας.

Η Τζουλιέτ Τούμα, εκπρόσωπος της υπηρεσίας του ΟΗΕ, έκανε λόγο για «πολλούς τραυματίες». από το πλήγμα.



Το υπουργείο Υγείας της Χαμάς τόνισε από την πλευρά του ότι τέσσερις άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από τον «βομβαρδισμό» της αποθήκης.






Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Φόβος μετατροπής της Γαύδου σε νέα Λαμπεντούζα - Κατά κύματα οι μετανάστες από την Αίγυπτο μέσω Λιβύης

Σκοτώθηκε στην Ιταλία ο γνωστός TikToker «Τζάνε» - Έπεσε από μπαλκόνι χωρίς κάγκελα

Συγγνώμη από τον μάγειρα που μαχαίρωσε επειδή δεν του άρεσε το κοντοσούβλι, ζητά ο 55χρονος στη Θεσσαλονίκη

Thema Insights

Ο διαχρονικός πρωταγωνιστής της Καθαρής Δευτέρας

Ο Μακεδονικός Χαλβάς συμπληρώνει φέτος έναν αιώνα αυθεντικής γεύσης και  ελληνικής παράδοσης, από τη Θεσσαλονίκη του 1924 όπου ξεκίνησε το ταξίδι του, ως τον 21ο αιώνα που έχει καθιερωθεί σε ένα εμβληματικό έδεσμα που έχει την τιμητική του στο τραπέζι της Σαρακοστής.

Επίθεση στις αισθήσεις από τη νέα BMW X2

Η δεύτερη γενιά ήρθε για να κάνει τη διαφορά και συνδυάζει την κομψότητα και την ισορροπημένη εμφάνιση με ένα εξίσου αθλητικό παρουσιαστικό, μαγνητίζοντας το βλέμμα.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης