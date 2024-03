Ινδία: Η πεθερά του Ρίσι Σούνακ έγινε μέλος του ινδικού κοινοβουλίου

Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji @rashtrapatibhvn. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation. 🙏🏽



|| परोपकारार्थं इदं… https://t.co/VgZ12ApSoX