Βόρεια Μακεδονία: Ο Ταλάτ Τζαφέρι πρώτος πρωθυπουργός αλβανικής εθνικής κοινότητας της χώρα

North Macedonia: investiture vote on Talat Xhaferi (DUI~S&D)



Yes: 65

No: 3

Abstain: 0

Absent: 52



As a majority has voted "yes", Xhaferi is approved as Prime Minister. He will form a caretaking government consisting of SDSM (S&D), DUI (~S&D), AA (~NI), VMRO DPMNE (EPP), LDP… https://t.co/aKn6crufSR