Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Νεκρός ένας βασικός χρηματιστής της Χαμάς σε ισραηλινή αεροπορική επιδρομή στη Ράφα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Χαμάς Ράφα Σιν Μπετ Χρηματοδότηση

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Νεκρός ένας βασικός χρηματιστής της Χαμάς σε ισραηλινή αεροπορική επιδρομή στη Ράφα

Ο Σουμπχί Φερβάνα μετέφερε χρήματα στην στρατιωτική πτέρυγα της Χαμάς μέσω ανταλλακτηρίου που είχε στήσει με τον αδερφό του

hamas_financier
Την «εξουδετέρωση» ενός εκ των βασικών οικονομικών συμβούλων της Χαμάς, ο οποίος συμμετείχε στη μεταφορά δεκάδων εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων στη στρατιωτική πτέρυγα της οργάνωσης, ανακοίνωσαν ο ισραηλινός στρατός και η Σιν Μπετ.

Σύμφωνα με τη σχετική ενημέρωση, ο Σουμπχί Φερβάνα σκοτώθηκε στη Ράφα, στη διάρκεια αεροπορικής επιδρομής. Με βάση τα στοιχεία που παρουσίασαν οι IDF, ο Φερβάνα διέθετε μαζί με τον αδερφό του μια επιχείρηση ανταλλαγής χρημάτων με την ονομασία «Hamasat», μέσω της οποίας μετέφεραν τα χρήματα στην οργάνωση.



Οι Ισραηλινές Δυνάμεις Άμυνας και η Σιν Μπετ τόνισαν ότι η ικανότητα του στρατιωτικού βραχίονα της Χαμάς να πολεμήσει εξαρτάται από τα κεφάλαια που μεταφέρονται σε αυτήν μέσω των ανταλλακτηρίων χρημάτων. «Ο Φερβάνα ήταν ένας από τους εξέχοντες και λίγους χρηματιστές που ήταν σε θέση να μεταφέρει κεφάλαια στο στρατιωτικό σκέλος της Χαμάς στο βαθμό που ήταν απαραίτητο για τη μάχη».

Αναφέρθηκε επίσης ότι συμμετείχε στη μεταφορά κεφαλαίων στη Χαμάς κατά τη διάρκεια του πολέμου και ότι «τα κεφάλαια χρησιμοποιήθηκαν για τη στρατιωτική ενίσχυση, για την πληρωμή των μισθών των τρομοκρατών και για τη χρηματοδότηση των πολεμικών δραστηριοτήτων της Χαμάς σε όλους τους σχηματισμούς της».


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Η θεωρία της Αρβελέρ για τον τάφο του Μεγάλου Αλεξάνδρου στη Βεργίνα που αμφισβητεί τον Μανόλη Ανδρόνικο

Άγριος καβγάς μεταξύ του Άλεκ Μπάλντουιν και διαδηλωτών κατά του Ισραήλ - Τον έβρισαν και προσέβαλαν την καριέρα του

Αγρίνιο: Πιστοί προσκύνησαν κάστανο που είχε βράσει ο Παΐσιος - Δείτε εικόνες

Thema Insights

Η γνώση της ισπανικής γλώσσας μπορεί να βελτιώσει σημαντικά τις εργασιακές προοπτικές μας

Σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία που καταγράφει η Επετηρίδα της Ισπανικής Γλώσσας που δημοσιεύει κάθε χρόνο το Ινστιτούτο Θερβάντες, το αποτύπωμα των ισπανικών είναι ιδιαίτερα ισχυρό ανά τον κόσμο

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης