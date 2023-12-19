Κίνα: Τουλάχιστον 86 νεκροί από τον σεισμό των 5,9 Ρίχτερ - Δείτε βίντεο
Κίνα: Τουλάχιστον 86 νεκροί από τον σεισμό των 5,9 Ρίχτερ - Δείτε βίντεο

Άλλοι 96 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν εξαιτίας του σεισμού, που είχε επίκεντρο στα σύνορα της επαρχίας Γκανσού και της επαρχίας Τσινγκάι

Τουλάχιστον 86 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν όταν σεισμός έπληξε την κινεζική επαρχία Γκανσού (βορειοδυτικά) μέσα στη νύχτα, μετέδωσε σήμερα το κινεζικό επίσημο πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Νέα Κίνα.

Ο σεισμός 5,9 βαθμών προκάλεσε εκτεταμένες ζημιές, ιδίως την κατάρρευση σπιτιών, ωθώντας κατοίκους να βγουν έντρομοι στους δρόμους, τόνισε το πρακτορείο, καθώς βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη επιχειρήσεις έρευνας και διάσωσης.





Σύμφωνα με τα μέχρι στιγμής στοιχεία, άλλοι τουλάχιστον 96 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν εξαιτίας του σεισμού, που είχε επίκεντρο στα σύνορα της επαρχίας Γκανσού και της επαρχίας Τσινγκάι.







Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ


