Απομακρύνθηκε το λεωφορείο που έμεινε στον Κηφισό, στη γέφυρα προς παραλιακή - Πού επιμένει το μποτιλιάρισμα

Μέση Ανατολή: Νεκροί έξι Παλαιστίνιοι από ισραηλινά πυρά σε καταυλισμό στη Δυτική Όχθη
Μέση Ανατολή: Νεκροί έξι Παλαιστίνιοι από ισραηλινά πυρά σε καταυλισμό στη Δυτική Όχθη

Τις πληροφορίες έδωσε το παλαιστινιακό υπουργείο Υγείας, τις ελέγχει ο ισραηλινός στρατός

jenin_israel
Οι ισραηλινές δυνάμεις σκότωσαν έξι Παλαιστινίους στη διάρκεια επιδρομής κοντά στην Τούμπας, μια πόλη στο βόρειο τμήμα της κατεχόμενης Δυτικής Όχθης, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το παλαιστινιακό υπουργείο Υγείας.

Το υπουργείο δεν έδωσε πληροφορίες για την ταυτότητα των θυμάτων, αλλά διευκρίνισε ότι σκοτώθηκαν «από τις σφαίρες της κατοχής στον καταυλισμό προσφύγων αλ Φάρα».



Ο ισραηλινός στρατός επεσήμανε ότι ελέγχει τις πληροφορίες.

«Συγκρούσεις ξέσπασαν με τις (ισραηλινές) δυνάμεις, οι οποίες επιτέθηκαν στον καταυλισμό, υπό σφοδρά πυρά και εκρήξεις», μετέδωσε το παλαιστινιακό πρακτορείο Wafa.



Χθες Τετάρτη τέσσερις Παλαιστίνιοι, ανάμεσά τους δύο έφηβοι, σκοτώθηκαν στη διάρκεια διάφορων επιχειρήσεων του ισραηλινού στρατού στη Δυτική Όχθη, μια περιοχή που κατέλαβε το Ισραήλ το 1967.

Η βία στη Δυτική Όχθη έχει οξυνθεί περαιτέρω μετά το ξέσπασμα του πολέμου μεταξύ της Χαμάς και του Ισραήλ στις 7 Οκτωβρίου. Έκτοτε τουλάχιστον 263 Παλαιστίνιοι έχουν σκοτωθεί στη Δυτική Όχθη από τις ισραηλινές δυνάμεις ή εποίκους, σύμφωνα με τον απολογισμό της Παλαιστινιακής Αρχής.


