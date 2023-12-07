Σεϋχέλλες: Τεράστια έκρηξη με δεκάδες τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο
Σεϋχέλλες: Τεράστια έκρηξη με δεκάδες τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο

Σχολεία και νοσοκομεία έκλεισαν - Ζημιές στο αεροδρόμιο

Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης κηρύχθηκαν οι Σεϋχέλλες μετά από μεγάλη έκρηξη σε βιομηχανική περιοχή στο μεγαλύτερο νησί του κράτους Μαέ.

Αποκαλυπτικά είναι τα πλάνα τα οποία προέρχονται από βιντεοσκοπημένο υλικό που δείχνει τη στιγμή της έκρηξη, που άφησε πίσω της ένα τοπίο καταστροφής όπως και τουλάχιστον 66 τραυματίες. 

Το διεθνές αεροδρόμιο υπέστη επίσης ζημιές, παρόλο που βρίσκεται 4 χιλιόμετρα μακριά. Τα σχολεία έκλεισαν όπως και τα νοσοκομεία, για όλους, εκτός από τα επείγοντα περιστατικά.

Η έκρηξη σημειώθηκε λίγο μετά τις 02:00 τοπική ώρα σε μια κατασκευαστική εταιρεία, όπου αποθηκεύονταν εκρηκτικά.

Ο πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας των Σεϋχελλών, Γουάβελ Ραμκαλαουάν, δήλωσε «συγκλονισμένος».


«Εξήντα έξι άνθρωποι μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο» μετά την έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε στη βιομηχανική ζώνη Πρόβιντενς στο Μαχέ, δήλωσε ο αρχηγός του κράτους στη διάρκεια συνέντευξης Τύπου.



Η έκρηξη συγκλόνισε το νησί την ώρα που σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις είχαν προκαλέσει πλημμύρες που στοίχισαν τη ζωή σε τουλάχιστον δύο ανθρώπους, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση των αρχών.

