Σεϋχέλλες: Τεράστια έκρηξη με δεκάδες τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο

WATCH: A huge blast at an explosives depot in Seychelles injured dozens of people and brought down buildings, prompting the country’s “shocked” president to declare a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/kK65gEf0tb

A state of emergency has been declared in Seychelles, after a massive explosion at an industrial area on the main island, Mahé, as well as flooding. The blast ripped through the zone, flattening commercial buildings and wrecking nearby housing, leaving a trail of devastation… pic.twitter.com/j756gcWqYr