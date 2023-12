Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Τρεις δημοσιογράφοι σκοτώθηκαν σε ισραηλινές αεροπορικές επιδρομές στη Γάζα

#Palestine🇵🇸: Since the end of the ceasefire, two journalists have been killed in Gaza: Al Aqsa TV photojournalist Abdallah Darwish and Anadolu Agency photographer Muntaser Al-Sawaf. We mourn their deaths. The number of journalists killed rises to 53.

➡️ https://t.co/m6wvPjCeC3 pic.twitter.com/ZaR4kcN6vA