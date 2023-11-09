Δυτική Όχθη: Δέκα νεκροί από επιδρομή του ισραηλινού στρατού στη Τζενίν
Δυτική Όχθη: Δέκα νεκροί από επιδρομή του ισραηλινού στρατού στη Τζενίν

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ανέφερε ότι οι δυνάμεις του επιχειρούν στη Τζενίν, χωρίς να δώσει άλλες διευκρινίσεις

Δέκα Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι τουλάχιστον 20 τραυματίστηκαν από τις ισραηλινές δυνάμεις που πραγματοποίησαν επιδρομή στην πόλη και προσφυγικό καταυλισμό της Τζενίν, στη Δυτική Όχθη, ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Υγείας της Παλαιστινιακής Αρχής.

Αρχικά το υπουργείο είχε κάνει λόγο για πέντε νεκρούς και αργότερα για έξι από αυτή την επιδρομή.



Το επίσημο παλαιστινιακό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων WAFA μετέδωσε ότι "σημαντική δύναμη του στρατού κατοχής" πραγματοποίησε επιδρομή στη Τζενίν. Ο ισραηλινός στρατός από την πλευρά του επεσήμανε ότι οι δυνάμεις του επιχειρούν στη Τζενίν, χωρίς να δώσει άλλες διευκρινίσεις.

Τουλάχιστον 176 Παλαιστίνιοι έχουν σκοτωθεί στη Δυτική Όχθη μετά την επίθεση της Χαμάς στο ισραηλινό έδαφος, στις 7 Οκτωβρίου, σύμφωνα με στοιχεία του παλαιστινιακού υπουργείου Υγείας.


