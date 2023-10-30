Βρετανία: Ακτιβιστές κατέστρεψαν ομοίωμα δεινοσαύρου στο Μουσείο Φυσικής Ιστορίας του Λονδίνου - Δείτε βίντεο
Ενας γαστρεντερολόγος και ένας φυσιοθεραπευτής ζήτησαν με αυτόν τον τρόπο από την κυβέρνηση του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου να σταματήσει τα πρότζεκτ πετρελαίου και φυσικού αερίου

deinosauros-diamartyria
Δύο ακτιβιστές της οργάνωσης «Just Stop Oil» συνελήφθησαν πρόσφατα στο Μουσείο Φυσικής Ιστορίας στο Λονδίνο, αφού ψέκασαν με πορτοκαλί άμυλο αραβοσίτου ομοίωμα σκελετού δεινοσαύρου.

Ο γαστρεντερολόγος Γουίλ Στέιμπλφορθ και ο φυσιοθεραπευτής Στιβ Φέι ψέκασαν το ομοίωμα του σκελετού του Patagotitan mayorum, ύψους 7.9 μέτρων, ζητώντας από την κυβέρνηση του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου να σταματήσει τα πρότζεκτ πετρελαίου και φυσικού αερίου, σύμφωνα με δελτίο Τύπου της οργάνωσης.

Οι δυο διαδηλωτές άνοιξαν επίσης ένα πανό που έγραφε «Για το καλό της υγείας – Σταματήστε το πετρέλαιο» και στη συνέχεια προχώρησαν σε καθιστική διαμαρτυρία περιμένοντας την αστυνομία να φτάσει. Και οι δύο συνελήφθησαν ως ύποπτοι για εγκληματική ζημία.
Το ομοίωμα του δεινόσαυρου είναι κεντρικό στην έκθεση «The Titanosaur: Life as the Biggest Dinosaur», η οποία παρέμεινε κλειστή για το κοινό την υπόλοιπη ημέρα, σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα The Telegraph.

Ο σκελετός κατασκευάστηκε με απολιθώματα που ανακαλύφθηκαν στη Νότια Αμερική το 2014 και είναι δάνειο από το Μουσείο Παλαιοντολογίας Egidio Feruglio, κέντρο επιστημονικής έρευνας και έκθεσης στο Τρελέου της Αργεντινής.

«Ως γιατρός του Εθνικού Συστήματος Υγείας έχω περάσει πολλά χρόνια φροντίζοντας ασθενείς με ασθένειες, οι οποίες προκαλούνται από ορυκτά καύσιμα. Έχω κάνει ό,τι νόμιμο μπορώ για να μεταφέρω το μήνυμά μας. Τα περισσότερα από αυτά ήταν αναποτελεσματικά. Οπότε ήρθε η ώρα να παραβιάσω τον νόμο. Δεν βλέπω άλλον τρόπο αυτή τη στιγμή» είπε ο Στέιμπλφορθ σε δήλωσή του πριν από τη διαμαρτυρία.



