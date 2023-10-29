Δυτική Όχθη: Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι νεκροί από συγκρούσεις με ισραηλινές δυνάμεις
Δυτική Όχθη: Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι νεκροί από συγκρούσεις με ισραηλινές δυνάμεις

Εντάσεις στη διάρκεια της νύχτας σε διάφορα σημεία στη Δυτική Όχθη

Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν από τις ισραηλινές δυνάμεις στην κατεχόμενη Δυτική Όχθη στη διάρκεια της νύχτας, ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το πρωί το παλαιστινιακό υπουργείο Υγείας.

Σύμφωνα με τις ενημερώσεις, ένας 32χρονος άνδρας σκοτώθηκε στη βόρεια Δυτική Όχθη και ένας 29χρονος άνδρας στο Beit Rima κοντά στη Ραμάλα. Αμφότεροι χτυπήθηκαν από πραγματικά πυρά.



Ο τρίτος νεκρός ήταν ένας 31χρονος άνδρας, που έχασε τη ζωή του στον προσφυγικό καταυλισμό Askar στη Ναμπλούς.

