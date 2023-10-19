Πόλεμος στη Γάζα: Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν σε συγκρούσεις με ισραηλινές δυνάμεις στη Δυτική Όχθη
Πόλεμος στη Γάζα: Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν σε συγκρούσεις με ισραηλινές δυνάμεις στη Δυτική Όχθη

Τρεις Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν σε συγκρούσεις με ισραηλινές δυνάμεις στον καταυλισμό προσφύγων Νουρ Σαμς στην πόλη Τουλκάρμ της Δυτικής Όχθης, όπως ανακοίνωσε σήμερα το παλαιστινιακό υπουργείο Υγείας.

Ισραηλινές δυνάμεις εισήλθαν στον καταυλισμό, ενώ οι συγκρούσεις μεταξύ του ισραηλινού στρατού και αριθμού ενόπλων συνεχίζονται, σύμφωνα με αυτόπτες μάρτυρες.



Την ίδια ώρα, μέσα ενημέρωσης της Χαμάς μετέδωσαν ότι πολλοί Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν ή τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα, συμπεριλαμβανομένων παιδιών, σε αεροπορικό πλήγμα σε κατοικία στη Χαν Γιούνες στη νότια Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Ο ραδιοφωνικός σταθμός Aqsa, που πρόσκειται στη Χαμάς, μετέδωσε ότι τέσσερις Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν και πολλοί τραυματίστηκαν στην αεροπορική επίθεση.




