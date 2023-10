Μάλι: Αυτονομιστές αντάρτες λένε πως κατάφεραν βαριές απώλειες στον στρατό

#Azawad (#CMA) raiding a military base in #Diourah in #Mopti

Allegedly 90 Malian soldiers were killed & more than 30 vehicles were captured/destroyed as a result. The attack appear to be operating technical's armed with Chinese 12.7x108mm W85 heavy machine guns & 7.62x54mmR PKM pic.twitter.com/qnx9ONiwaV