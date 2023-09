Μαρόκο: Ισχυρός σεισμός 6,9 βαθμών στο νοτιοδυτικό τμήμα της χώρας - Δείτε βίντεο

Right now, there's an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 & 6.8 in 🇲🇦 Morocco



A friend in Casablanca says we're still shaking



The earthquake is coming from the ocean



May Allah help them.

——————#Fas #Morocco #Marokko #erdbeben #earthquake #Rabat #Casablanca #Marrakech #deprem pic.twitter.com/mHcITJVxxx