Copernicus: Οι τρεις τελευταίοι μήνες είναι οι θερμότεροι εδώ και 120.000 χρόνια!

Would you like to know more about how our European Forest Fire Information System #EFFIS supports the 🇪🇺 in the early warning & monitoring for #wildfires?🔥



This & much more will be discussed at the upcoming #CEMS Annual Conference on 1⃣3⃣ October



More👇https://t.co/JOxgVGTQi3 pic.twitter.com/OZB0UvKyns