Ταϊβάν: Σχεδόν 3.000 άνθρωποι απομακρύνθηκαν από τα σπίτια τους - Αναμένεται να «χτυπήσει» ο τυφώνας Χαϊκούι

🚨#Breaking: Haikui has strengthened into a CAT 3 Typhoon.



🌀The eyewall of Typhoon #Haikui (#HannaPH) will bring extreme winds and extreme storm surge into southern #Taiwan very shortly.



‼️ Nearly 3,000 people are evacuated from high-risk areas in Taiwan.



⚠️ Those in… pic.twitter.com/GYAmzYWt2m