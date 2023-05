Στα πρόθυρα πολιτικής κρίσης το Πακιστάν - Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις για τη σύλληψη του πρώην πρωθυπουργού Χαν

Watch footage showing chaos in courtroom before arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Read more 👉 https://t.co/xfI8CF0PKf pic.twitter.com/Q97cf9EdF9

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, was arrested in Islamabad in connection with a corruption case. Footage showed security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van https://t.co/9fbbDMv7Da pic.twitter.com/4DA0SfDPAH