Διαδηλωτές «χάλασαν» τη συνάντηση Μπάιντεν και πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ στη Βοστώνη - Δείτε βίντεο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Τζο Μπάιντεν Πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ Βοστώνη

Διαδηλωτές «χάλασαν» τη συνάντηση Μπάιντεν και πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ στη Βοστώνη - Δείτε βίντεο

Κατηγόρησαν τον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο και το μέλος της βρετανικής βασιλικής οικογένειας ότι «είναι συνένοχοι στην εκμετάλλευση εργαζομένων»

prince_williams-biden
Η συνάντηση του προέδρου Τζο Μπάιντεν και του πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ την Παρασκευή διακόπηκε από διαδηλωτές, οι οποίοι κατηγόρησαν τους δύο άνδρες ότι «είναι συνένοχοι στην εκμετάλλευση εργαζομένων».

Πριν το τετ α τετ διάρκειας 35 λεπτών στις όχθες του λιμανιού της Βοστώνης στην προεδρική βιβλιοθήκη John F. Kennedy, ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος και το μέλος της βρετανικής βασιλικής οικογένειας είχαν μία φιλική συνομιλία για την κλιματική αλλαγή και την ψυχική υγεία. “Πού είναι το πανωφόρι σου;”, ρώτησε ο 80χρονος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ τον πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ, ο οποίος εμφανίστηκε φορώντας μόνο το κοστούμι του, χωρίς παλτό, παρά το γεγονός ότι έκανε κρύο.

Εκείνος χαμογέλασε και σχολίασε τη θέα του λιμανιού, λέγοντας πως ήταν πολύ εντυπωσιακή.



Ωστόσο, η συνάντησή τους διακόπηκε από περίπου 100 διαδηλωτές, οι οποίοι ήταν εξαγριωμένοι με το πώς ο Μπάιντεν ώθησε το Κογκρέσο να παρέμβει για να σταματήσει μια απεργία των σιδηροδρομικών συνδικάτων και κατηγόρησαν τους δύο άνδρες ότι «είναι συνένοχοι στην εκμετάλλευση εργαζομένων»,  έβρισαν τη βασιλική οικογένεια και φώναξαν συνθήματα κατά του Αμερικανού προέδρου, όπως το ότι «ο Τζο Μπάιντεν είναι απεργοσπάστης».








