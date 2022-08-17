Η απαράμιλλη φυσική ομορφιά του τοπίου σε συνδυασμό με την αισθητική των χώρων του Alkyon Resort Hotel & Spa, συνθέτουν το ιδανικό σκηνικό για μια μοναδική εμπειρία φιλοξενίας, σε απόσταση μιας ώρας από την Αθήνα
Δύο φωτιές σε σταθμούς του μετρό του Λονδίνου - Η μία στο Σάουθγουορκ και η άλλη στο London Bridge
Άμεση κινητοποίηση των πυροσβεστικών δυνάμεων - Κυκλοφοριακό κομφούζιο στη βρετανική πρωτεύουσα
Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του Network Rail τέσσερις σιδηροδρομικές γραμμές έχουν κλείσει ενώ υπάρχει μερική αναστολή των δρομολογίων στη γραμμή Jubilee του μετρό. Την ίδια στιγμή εικόνες που έχουν κυκλοφορήσει στα social media δείχνουν πυκνούς καπνούς πάνω από τους σταθμούς του μετρό. Το σιδηροδρομικό δίκτυο Rail Kent & Sussex ανακοίνωσε στο Twitter ότι η πυρκαγιά είχε εξαπλωθεί σε χώρο στάθμευσης αυτοκινήτων όπου "κανά δύο ηλεκτρικά αυτοκίνητα έχουν τυλιχθεί στις φλόγες".
There are now 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackling the fire at the railway arches in #Southwark. The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN pic.twitter.com/1GB3clUFAJ— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022
Please avoid the area whilst we work to bring the fire under control in #Southwark. There is a lot of smoke - so keep windows and doors closed https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN https://t.co/t7x6o86zCV— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022
The fire in #Southwark is producing smoke which can be seen from miles around. Contrary to some media reports, there is not a fire at #LondonBridge Underground Station. Crews investigated smoke issuing & determined this was from the fire on Union Street https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN pic.twitter.com/U4UOI62BLw— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022
Παράληλλα η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία του Λονδίνου διευκρίνισε ότι ο καπνός που βγαίνει από αποβάθρα στον σταθμό του μετρό στη Γέφυρα του Λονδίνου προέρχεται από την πυρκαγιά στη σιδηροδρομική γέφυρα.
Fire in the arches #AmericaStreet #SE1 #Londonfires #Southwark #Bankside pic.twitter.com/m4XUCJnXr1— Miss Pokeno (@MissPokeno) August 17, 2022
#LondonBridge is not falling down, it is burning https://t.co/4dGwLzau1m— Venky🇮🇳 (@venky_r_s) August 17, 2022
Fire near #LondonBridge. Expect delays. 😩 pic.twitter.com/ECZ5wD8npr— Juliaa007 (@007Juliaa) August 17, 2022
Got down to London Bridge tube, smell of smoke then alarms went off telling everyone to leave the station. Think it might be due to this large fire nearby.#londonridge #fire #southwark pic.twitter.com/npa6lzrAtR— Anthony Mayatt (@BreatheFitness) August 17, 2022
