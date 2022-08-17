Δύο φωτιές σε σταθμούς του μετρό του Λονδίνου - Η μία στο Σάουθγουορκ και η άλλη στο London Bridge
Δύο φωτιές σε σταθμούς του μετρό του Λονδίνου - Η μία στο Σάουθγουορκ και η άλλη στο London Bridge

Άμεση κινητοποίηση των πυροσβεστικών δυνάμεων - Κυκλοφοριακό κομφούζιο στη βρετανική πρωτεύουσα

Πάνω από 70 πυροσβέστες από το πρωί της Τετάρτης βρίσκονται αντιμέτωποι με δύο πυρκαγιές στην καρδιά του Λονδίνου και συγκεκριμένα κοντά στο London Bridge. Η μία εστία βρίσκεται στις σιδηροδρομικές καμάρες στην Union Street, στο Southwark όπου εκεί βρίσκονται δέκα ομάδες προσπαθώντας να την θέσουν υπό έλεγχο και η δεύτερη στο London Bridge η οποία είναι μικρότερης έκτασης. 

Σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του Network Rail τέσσερις σιδηροδρομικές γραμμές έχουν κλείσει ενώ υπάρχει μερική αναστολή των δρομολογίων στη γραμμή Jubilee του μετρό.  Την ίδια στιγμή εικόνες που έχουν κυκλοφορήσει στα social media δείχνουν πυκνούς καπνούς πάνω από τους σταθμούς του μετρό. Το σιδηροδρομικό δίκτυο Rail Kent & Sussex ανακοίνωσε στο Twitter ότι η πυρκαγιά είχε εξαπλωθεί σε χώρο στάθμευσης αυτοκινήτων όπου "κανά δύο ηλεκτρικά αυτοκίνητα έχουν τυλιχθεί στις φλόγες".
«Υπάρχει πολύς καπνός από την πυρκαγιά και συνιστάται σε αυτούς που ζουν ή εργάζονται στην περιοχή να κρατήσουν κλειστά τα παράθυρα και τις πόρτες τους», αναφέρει ο διοικητής σταθμού της πυροσβεστικής Γουέιν Τζόνσον σε ανακοίνωση που αναρτήθηκε στον ιστότοπο της πυροσβεστικής υπηρεσίας.
«Τα τρένα από και προς τη Γέφυρα του Λονδίνου επηρεάζονται και πολλά κτίρια έχουν εκκενωθεί», πρόσθεσε. Ακόμη η Υπηρεσία Μεταφορών του Λονδίνου (TfL) επιβεβαίωσε ότι η γραμμή Jubilee έκλεισε επίσης μεταξύ Canary Wharf και Green Park για ελέγχους ασφαλείας.

Παράληλλα  η πυροσβεστική υπηρεσία του Λονδίνου διευκρίνισε ότι ο καπνός που βγαίνει από αποβάθρα στον σταθμό του μετρό στη Γέφυρα του Λονδίνου προέρχεται από την πυρκαγιά στη σιδηροδρομική γέφυρα.
