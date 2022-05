Βρέφος έξι μηνών βγήκε ζωντανό από την κόλαση του Αζοφστάλ έπειτα από δύο μήνες!

“8 weeks in the Azovstal bomb shelter.” A 6-month-old baby was evacuated from Mariupol, who lived with his mother in the Azovstal plant bomb shelter for almost 2 months. Today, the baby, together with his mother, was evacuated to Zaporozhye.https://t.co/bk9vSGEezC pic.twitter.com/SZEqMPfcgY