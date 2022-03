Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Σκοτώθηκε Ρώσος στρατηγός στο Χάρκοβο, λένε οι Ουκρανοί

⚡️Ukraine kills Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry said. Gerasimov was a senior military official who participated in the second Chechen war and was awarded a medal for “capturing Crimea.”

Russian Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander in chief of the 7th division of the Russian army, was killed by Ukrainian army snipers. Sukhovetsky participated in the Russian military operations in Syria and was responsible for the deaths of thousands of civilians in Syria.