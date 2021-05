Βίντεο: Πάνω από 2.700 μετανάστες πέρασαν στην ισπανική Θέουτα σε μία ημέρα

🚨🇲🇦🇪🇸- Following Spain's decision to secretly receive Brahim Ghali under a fake Algerian 🇩🇿passport, cross-border cooperation collapsed.



According to @el_pais, 2,700 migrants have entered in the occupied city of Ceuta. @vox_es called it the 2nd Green March.#RoadToSpain pic.twitter.com/sqLCrQ0IHl