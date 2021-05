Αφγανιστάν: Έκρηξη σε τζαμί - Τουλάχιστον 12 νεκροί

Kabul Bleeds Again ‼️

Blast at a mosque during Friday Prayer, on the 2nd Day of Eid, in Shakar Dara district, in Kabul province💔😰



Mufti Numan, Imam of the mosque, & 12 other peoples were martyred in the explosion 😖#kabulblast #afghanistan #ceasefire pic.twitter.com/9xyYcxfzmw